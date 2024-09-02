MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,064.76 and last traded at $2,061.66. Approximately 384,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 362,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,015.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,105.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,777.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,649.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

