Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $67,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 757,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.45. 8,876,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a PE ratio of 131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

