Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,578. The firm has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

