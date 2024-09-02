MetisDAO Price Hits $31.91 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $31.91 or 0.00053791 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $190.05 million and $4.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,234.43 or 0.99862558 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007706 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.27069771 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $4,211,028.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

