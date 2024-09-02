MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.48. 4,644,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

