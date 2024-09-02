MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Free Report) by 6,389.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

