Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.41 and last traded at $96.24. 18,819,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 21,342,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

