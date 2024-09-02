Middleby’s (MIDD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $164.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $140.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.61. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

