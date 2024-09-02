Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $435.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

