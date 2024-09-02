Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $19.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

