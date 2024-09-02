Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,253,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

