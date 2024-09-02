Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 7,675 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127,228 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,594,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,841,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

