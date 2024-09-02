MOBOX (MBOX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $61.51 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MOBOX has a total market cap of $61.51 million and $22.53 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,770,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,112,611 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

