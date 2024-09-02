MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $295.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.27.

Shares of MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

