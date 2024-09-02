MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $330.00 at DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.27.
MongoDB Trading Up 18.3 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
