MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $330.00 at DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.27.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 18.3 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average is $313.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.