MongoDB’s (MDB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.27.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in MongoDB by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 115.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

