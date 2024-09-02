Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. 6,808,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.