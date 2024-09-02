Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

IBM stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.93. The stock has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $202.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

