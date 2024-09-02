Morgan Stanley Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.11. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 104.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

