Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $54.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Morphic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morphic

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,787.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 109.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Morphic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.