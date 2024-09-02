Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 80.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 124.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.54. 7,113,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

