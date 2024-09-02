Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.22% of Diversified Energy worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

DEC traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 445,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

