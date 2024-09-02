Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $51,624.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.79. 111,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,109. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

