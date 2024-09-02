Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $31.63 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group comprises approximately 6.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $31,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Enstar Group stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.00. 82,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,710. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.53 and a 200 day moving average of $307.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

