Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $883,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Royce Value Trust worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 199,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

