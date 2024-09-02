Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $355,631,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,520,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,534,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207,157 shares in the last quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,108,000.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. 454,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,035. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.54. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $159.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 45.81%. Analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

See Also

