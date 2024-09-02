Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 41,520 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 93,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 510,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. 17,208,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,488,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

