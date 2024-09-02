Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GHC traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $795.19. 10,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $563.39 and a 52 week high of $822.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $744.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

