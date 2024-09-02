Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises approximately 1.4% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Credit Acceptance worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.67.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.2 %

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $466.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,595. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.09. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a current ratio of 19.15.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $538.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.