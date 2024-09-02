Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,274. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.