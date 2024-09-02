Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 897 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,833,000 after buying an additional 1,015,158 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.