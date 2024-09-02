MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.10. 1,082,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.24 and its 200-day moving average is $473.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $569.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

