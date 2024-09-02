Myro Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $65.53 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Myro has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myro token can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Myro has a market capitalization of $65.53 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.06136249 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,000,725.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

