NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NC opened at $27.88 on Monday. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $204.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter.

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $33,119.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

