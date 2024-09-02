National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$134.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$122.00 to C$134.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$121.33.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.49 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$127.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.15. The company has a market cap of C$42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.4784081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

