National Bankshares Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.86.

Get Empire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMP.A

Empire Trading Down 0.8 %

Empire Increases Dividend

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.17. Empire has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$40.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.