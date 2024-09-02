Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,409 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $207,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 93,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at $35,847,417,700.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. 49,098,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,242,408. The company has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.