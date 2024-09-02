Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $69,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

