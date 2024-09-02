Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 262,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 479.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.13 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

