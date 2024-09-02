Natixis Advisors LLC Has $167.24 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Accenture worth $167,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,440. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.26. The company has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

