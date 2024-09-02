Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,397 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of CDW worth $58,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 36,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $225.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.54. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

