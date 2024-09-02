Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139,290 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NatWest Group worth $77,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.1543 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

