Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 488.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186,163 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $46,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of AR opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95 and a beta of 3.40. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

