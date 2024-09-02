Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 973,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,688 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

