Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,131 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $44,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $185.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

