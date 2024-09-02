Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,607 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $190,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.19.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

