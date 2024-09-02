Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 179,239 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $231,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 40,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 16,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 326,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 26.1% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 106,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. 8,403,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

