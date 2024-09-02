Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 41,074 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Saia worth $83,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Saia by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Saia by 6.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 3.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $375.83 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

