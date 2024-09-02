Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 43,713 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,713 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $53,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.