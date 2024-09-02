NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.45 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00006766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and approximately $211.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,208,340,536 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,391,666 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,208,249,055 with 1,121,222,440 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.89860451 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 442 active market(s) with $181,973,908.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

